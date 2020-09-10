Fruits Basket Another Manga 'Tentatively' Ends With 13th Chapter

3rd part of the 13th chapter available now

Manga creator Natsuki Takaya announced on her Twitter account on Monday that the current "chapter 13" of the Fruits Basket Another manga is "tentatively" the last chapter of the manga. She clarified that she currently has no plans to write a story from the point of view of the "adults and parents" in the story, even though she acknowledged jokingly that writing the story from the point of view of the parents probably would have been easier.

"Chapter 13" (continuing the numbering of the manga) was previously slated for April, but debuted on Hakusensha 's Manga Park website and app on April 20, with its first part (the chapter now has three parts which are all available on the site).

Takaya had originally ended the Fruits Basket Another manga in December 2018 but expressed plans to draw one-shots for the manga afterward. Takaya launched the manga on the free " HanaLaLa online " website in September 2015, but it moved to Manga Park in August 2017 along with the other HanaLaLa online manga. Yen Press is publishing the sequel manga, and is also publishing it simultaneously on digital, alongside the Fruits Basket: The Three Musketeers Arc spinoff manga.

Takaya serialized the original Fruits Basket manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine from 1998 to 2006. Tokyopop released the manga in English from 2004 to 2009, and Yen Press re-released the manga in 12 updated omnibus volumes beginning in June 2016.

The original manga inspired a television anime adaptation in 2001. The manga's new anime adaptation premiered in Japan in April 2019. The second season premiered in Japan on April 6. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs, and Funimation is streaming an English dub .