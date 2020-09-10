Hiromasa Okujima Launches 2 New Manga in November, February

Okujima draws " Bad Boys, Happy Home " manga alongside author SHOOWA

Manga creator Hiromasa Okujima announced on their Twitter account on Tuesday that they are planning to launch two new manga this coming November and February. They made the announcement after their check-up result came back with their cholestorol "on the high side" and concluding that they could still draw manga.

SHOOWA and Okujima launched the Bad Boys, Happy Home ( Dōsei Yankee Akamatsu Seven , seen right) manga in Akita Shoten 's Kachi Comi magazine in April 2018. The manga's second compiled book volume shipped in Japan in January.

Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint for boys-love manga licensed the manga, and will release the first volume physically and digitally on July 13, 2021. The second volume will launch in October 2021.



Source: Hiromasa Okujima's Twitter account