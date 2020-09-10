School Zone Manga Goes on Break

Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website announced on Thursday that Ningiyau 's School Zone manga is going on hiatus due due the creator preparing for the production of crowdfunding merchandise. The series is slated to return around October, and its official Twitter account will announce the details.

Seven Seas will publish the first volume of the series physically and digitally in May 2021. The company describes the story:

Yokoe and Sugiura have been together forever, and they've mastered the art of making trouble when life's a bore. High school might be a drag, but these girls in love know just how to inject a little chaos and comedy into their sloppy school life.

Ningiyau launched the manga in MAGxiv on pixiv in April 2018, and it premiered on Mag Comi in August 2018. The manga's third compiled book volume shipped in Japan on May 9.

Source: Mag Comi