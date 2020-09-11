Funimation Reveals Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Anime's Dub Cast, Trailer

Funimation revealed the English dub cast and a trailer for the dub of the television anime of Take 's Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ( Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! ) manga on Thursday. The dub will premiere streaming on Funimation on Friday. Monica Rial will voice Uzaki, while Ricco Fajardo will voice Sakurai.

Mikala Vallemo is the ADR Director for the dub , with Kellen Voss as ADR engineer, Rawly Pickens as mix engineer, Jeramey Kraatz as ADR script supervisor, and Jessica Cavanagh as ADR script writer.

The anime premiered in Japan on July 10, and it will have 12 episodes. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Kazuya Miura ( Kemono Michi: Rise Up , DRAMAtical Murder ) is directing the anime at ENGI ( Kemono Michi: Rise Up ). Takashi Aoshima ( Yuruyuri - Happy Go Lily both seasons, Himouto! Umaruchan , Survival Game Club! ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Manabu Kurihara ( Kemono Michi: Rise Up sub-character design) is designing the characters.

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Sakurai Shinichi's one wish is for a little peace and quiet. But Uzaki Hana–his boisterous, well-endowed underclassman–has other plans. All she wants is to hang out and poke fun at him. With the help of her chipper charm and peppy persistence, this might just be the start of a beautiful relationship!

Take launched the manga on Niconico in December 2017 as part of the Dra Dra Sharp brand. Kadokawa published the fifth compiled volume on July 9.