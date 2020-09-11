Panzer Dragoon: Remake Game Launches for PS4, PC 'Soon'

Game gets Xbox release "a little bit later"

The official Twitter account for Panzer Dragoon : Remake ⁠— Sega and Polish game developer/publisher Forever Entertainment's remake of Sega 's Panzer Dragoon game — revealed on Friday that the game will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam and GOG "soon." The game will be available for Xbox "a little bit later."

The game launched for the Nintendo Switch on March 26 and for Google 's Stadia gaming service on June 1. Limited Run Games released the game's physical version in both standard and limited classic editions.

Panzer Dragoon : Remake is a "refreshed" version of the original game with new graphics and other modifications. Forever Entertainment is also developing a remake of Panzer Dragoon II Zwei .

Sega 's original Panzer Dragoon game launched for Sega Saturn in 1995. The game then launched for PC in 1997 and received a PlayStation 2 port in 2006. The prequel game Panzer Dragoon II Zwei debuted for Sega Saturn in 1996. Panzer Dragoon Saga then launched for Sega Saturn in 1998. The most recent installment in the game series, Panzer Dragoon Orta , launched for Xbox in 2002.