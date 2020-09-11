Rock Band Brian the Sun to Go on Hiatus by Year's End

Four-member rock band Brian the Sun announced on their website on Friday that they will halt all activities by the end of the year, 13 years after the group originally formed. The band will perform a concert without an audience on September 25.

Drummer Shunta Tanaka said about the hiatus that the members are not on bad terms with one another, but are earnestly considering their own lives now that they are nearing or have hit 30 years of age. Some group members are also planning to pursue solo careers

Brian the Sun formed in May 2007, but its lineup with its current members started in April 2011.

The band's major debut came with their single "Heroes," which was the ending theme song for the first My Hero Academia anime in 2016. The band have also performed theme songs for Sweetness & Lightning , Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , True Cooking Master Boy , and the second season of March comes in like a lion .

