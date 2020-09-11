The Ancient Magus' Bride's Kore Yamazaki Launches New Manga Next Year

New series launches in spring or summer

The official Twitter account for Kore Yamazaki 's The Ancient Magus' Bride ( Mahō Tsukai no Yome ) manga announced on Thursday that Yamazaki will launch a new manga series next spring or summer.

Yamazaki launched The Ancient Magus' Bride manga in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Blade magazine in 2013 but the magazine ceased publication in September 2014. The manga then moved to the publisher's Monthly Comic Garden magazine. Mag Garden published the 14th compiled book volume on Thursday . Seven Seas Entertainment shipped the manga's 12th volume on February 25. The company released two supplement books for the manga in 2017.

The Ancient Magus' Bride : The Golden Yarn (Kinshi-hen) and The Ancient Magus' Bride : The Silver Yarn (Ginshi-hen) also shipped in Japan in 2017. Both books contain short stories written by Yamazaki herself, as well as other authors such as Yuichiro Higashide ( Fate/Apocrypha ) and Yoshinobu Akita ( Sorcerous Stabber Orphen ). Seven Seas Entertainment released The Ancient Magus' Bride : The Golden Yarn in Decmeber 2018, and it released The Ancient Magus' Bride : The Silver Yarn in March 2019.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in Japan in 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation streamed an English dub for the series. The manga also inspired a prequel original video anime ( OVA ) series titled The Ancient Magus' Bride: Those Awaiting a Star in 2017. Funimation released the first 12 episodes of the television series with the OVA on home video in January 2019, and the company released the remaining 12 episodes on home video in April 2019.