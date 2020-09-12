Jiro Matsumoto, Yoshio Nagai's Ichigeki Manga Listed as Ending in 3 Chapters

Historical manga about farmer in Bakumatsu era launched in 2016

Amazon's description of the October issue of LEED Publishing 's Comic Ran Twins magazine is listing that Jiro Matsumoto and Yoshio Nagai's Ichigeki manga will end in three chapters.

Matsumoto and Nagai launched the manga in Comic Ran in April 2016, before moving the manga later to Comic Ran Twins . LEED Publishing published the manga's sixth compiled volume on May 15. Matsumoto draws the manga and Nagai is credited with the original work.

The manga is based on Nagai's novel Bakumatsu Ichigeki Hissatsutai (Bakumatsu One-Hit Kill Team). The story centers on Ushigorō, a farmer with a small body and sharp mind, who joins a special fighting force with other farmers.

The manga's fourth volume announced a live-action film adaptation in December 2018, but the film never opened.

Vertical published Matsumoto's Velveteen & Mandala manga in English.



