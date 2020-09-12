Uchū Nanchara Kotetsu-kun Manga About Astronaut Trainees Gets TV Anime

Yūji Nishimura's web manga Uchū Nanchara Kotetsu-kun is inspiring a television anime that will premiere throughout Japan next April. The anime announcement came on Saturday, which the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency celebrates as Space Day since the first Japanese astronaut launched into space on that day in 1992. Nishimura drew the following illustration to celebrate the anime news:

The manga follows the daily life of Kotetsu-kun, who aspires to be an astronaut, and friends at the Animal Space Academy as they all pursue their dreams.

Hazumu Sakuta ( Ōya-san to Boku , How Clumsy you are, Miss Ueno , Neko no Dayan ) is directing the anime at Fanworks ( Aggretsuko , Sumikko Gurashi: Tobidasu Ehon to Himitsu no Ko ). Yoichi Kato ( Yōkai Watch , Space Brothers ) is writing the scripts

Nishimura launched the manga on August 6, 2019, just after the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, and has since posted a chapter every other Monday for free.



Source: Comic Natalie