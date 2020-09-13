Bleach's Tite Kubo Unveils Draft Pages for Burn the Witch 'Season 2' Manga

This year's 41st issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed the draft pages for the "Season 2" sequel of Tite Kubo 's new Burn the Witch manga on Monday.

The announcement listed the sequel as "coming soon." The issue also confirmed that the 260-page first compiled book volume will ship on October 2, the same day that the event screenings for the manga's theatrical anime open in Japan. The volume will feature exclusive color illustration and bundle a double-sided full-color pinup poster, as well as the original one-shot for the manga.

The original manga is a four-chapter short serialization based on the one-shot manga of the same name that first debuted in July 2018. The serialization debuted on August 24, and ended on Monday. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English. Viz Media also published the one-shot chapter in English digitally on the same day in its digital Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, then added the chapter to its English Shonen Jump service in March. The manga chapter is also available in Japanese on the Shonen Jump+ app and website for free.

Source: Comic Natalie