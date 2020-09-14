Burn the Witch Anime's New Promo Video Previews Theme Song

Theatrical anime opens on October 2 with streaming starting on same day

The official website for the theatrical anime based on Tite Kubo 's Burn The Witch one-shot and serialized manga began streaming a promotiona video on Monday for the anime. The video previews NiL's theme song "Blowing." This year's 41st issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine also revealed on Monday that theaters screening the anime will also sell a limited-edition Blu-ray Disc starting on October 2.

The anime stars:

The anime will have event screenings for two weeks that will open in Japan on October 2. The anime will also stream on Amazon Prime Video and Hikari TV in Japan. The anime will be reorganized into three episodes for the streaming version. Crunchyroll will stream the anime in October in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. The company describes the anime:

Historically 72% of all the deaths in London are related to dragons, fantastical beings invisible to the majority of the people. While unknown to most, some people have been standing up to these dragons. Only inhabitants of Reverse London who live in the hidden “reverse” side of London can see the dragons. Even then, only a selected few become qualified enough as witches or wizards to make direct contact with them. The protagonists of the story are witch duo Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole. They are protection agents for Wing Bind (WB), an organization for dragon conservation and management. Their mission is to protect and manage the dragons within London on behalf of the people.

Studio Colorido and team Yamahitsuji are producing the "mid-length" theatrical anime. Tatsurō Kawano (animation director for Psycho-Pass 2 , Gatchaman Crowds ) is directing the anime, and Yūji Shimizu (animation director for Gatchaman Crowds insight ) is the assistant director. Chika Suzumura ( Yozakura Quartet ~Hana no Uta~ ) is writing scripts, Natsuki Yamada (key animator on Time Bokan 24 ) is the character designer, and Keisuke Ōkura is handling the dragon designs. Keiji Inai ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? , The Royal Tutor ) is composing the music

The serialized version of the manga had four total chapters, and debuted on August 24. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it also published the original one-shot manga in English. The manga will get a "Season 2" sequel.