Funimation to Release Violet Evergarden TV Anime on Home Video

BD/DVD combo pack gets standard, limited editions this year

Funimation announced on Monday that it will release the Violet Evergarden anime on home video in a Blu-ray Disc/DVD combo pack in both standard and limited editions this year. The home video release will include all 13 episodes in English and in Japanese with English subtitles. The limited edition will also include a box and slipcover featuring art from the series, four cover art cards, a 200-page art book, and a sticker sheet.

Kyoto Animation 's television anime of author Kana Akatsuki and illustrator Akiko Takase 's Violet Evergarden novels premiered on television in Japan and on Netflix in some territories in January 2018. The anime launched on Netflix in the United States in April 2018.

Netflix describes the story:

The war is over, and Violet Evergarden needs a job. Scarred and emotionless, she takes a job as a letter writer to understand herself and her past.

The franchise 's separate side-story anime, titled Violet Evergarden I: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll ( Violet Evergarden Gaiden: Eien to Jidō Shuki Ningyō ), opened in theaters in Japan in September 2019, and it screened for at least five weeks. The film eventually earned a cumulative total of 641,980,500 yen (about US$5.98 million). Funimation screened the film in select theaters in the United States in February. Netflix debuted the anime on April 2.

The Violet Evergarden: The Movie anime will open in Japan on September 18. The film's official website announced on April 6 that Kyoto Animation postponed the film's opening in Japan due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The film was slated to open in Japan on April 24. This is the second delay for the film, as it was originally slated for a January 10, 2020 opening in Japan.

Source: Funimation