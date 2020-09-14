Live-Action Flowers of Evil's Noboru Iguchi Directs Original TV Anime Soredake ga Neck for October Premiere

Anime with theme of "communication" centers on employees of convenience store

An official website and Twitter account opened on Monday to announce that director Noboru Iguchi (live-action Flowers of Evil , live-action Tomie: Unlimited , live-action Cat Eyed Boy , second season of Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories ) is directing a new original television anime series titled Soredake ga Neck .

The original anime will have a theme of "communication," and will center on the employees of a convenience store that you'd find anywhere, including the "protagonist with many mysteries" Mutō. The characters in the above visual from left to right are Nekomaru, Tenchō, Mutō, and Adam.

The show will premiere on October 12 at 26:30 (effectively October 13 at 2:30 a.m.) on TV Tokyo .

Iguchi is directing the series at TIA, and Studio Aqua is credited for production cooperation. Kaneyon is the original character designer, and Saki Kuniyoshi is writing and overseeing the series scripts.

Source: Soredake ga Neck's Twitter account and website, Anime Hack