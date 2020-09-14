Shohei Manabe Launches Kujō no Taizai Manga on October 12

Manga centers on "guardian of darkness" lawyer in Reiwa era

The combined 42nd and 43rd issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine revealed on Monday that Shohei Manabe will launch his previously announced new manga in the magazine's 46th issue on October 12.

The new manga is titled Kujō no Taizai (Kujō's Deadly Sins), and centers on Kujō, a lawyer who would even defend the devil. In the new Reiwa era where chaos is spreading, he is the "guardian of darkness" who operates behind the scenes.

Manabe revealed in March 2019 that he would launch a new manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in the fall of 2019, but the manga had not yet launched before this latest announcement.

The same issue of Weekly Big Comic Spirits also announced that Toshiya Higashimoto ( Ship of Theseus ) will launch a new manga titled Platanus no Mi (Seed of the Platanus) in the magazine's 45th issue on October 5.

Manabe and Hirokazu Fukuda launched the Pickup manga in Monthly Young Magazine on February 20, and the manga will enter its climax this month. Manabe is credited for the original work, while Fukuda is credited for the art.

Manabe ended the Ushijima the Loan Shark ( Yamikin Ushijima-kun ) manga in March 2019. Manabe launched the series in Weekly Big Comic Spirits in 2004, and Shogakukan published the 46th and final volume in May 2019.

The manga won in the General category of the 56th Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2011. The series was also nominated for an Osamu Tezuka Culture Prize in 2008 and 2010, as well as for France's Angoulême Comics Awards in 2008.

A live-action television series adaptation ran from October to December 2010, and the first film opened in August 2012. A second season premiered in January 2014, followed by a second film in May 2014. The third season premiered in July 2016, while the third film opened in Japan in September 2016. The fourth and final live-action film, Yamikin Ushijima-kun The Final , opened in Japan in October 2016.