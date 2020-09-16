Demon's Souls PS5 Remake Game Launches in November

Sony revealed a gameplay trailer for Bluepoint Games and SIE Japan Studio's remake of FromSoftware 's Demon's Souls game during the PlayStation 5 Showcase livestream presentation on Wednesday. The company also revealed that the game will be available at the PS5's launch in November.

The official YouTube channel for PlayStation had also begun streaming a separate video of the same trailer, which added a note that the game would get a PC version. The trailer had also noted that the game would launch on PS5 as a PlayStation console exclusive, and that it would not be available on other consoles for a limited time. However, the channel has since removed the trailer.

The game will include a new “Fractured Mode." The game will also feature two graphics modes: one focused on fidelity, and the other focused on frame rate.

FromSoftware developed the original PlayStation 3 game and released it in Japan in February 2009. Atlus USA released the game in North America in October 2009, and Bandai Namco Games released the game in Australia and Europe in June 2010.

Sony shut down the online service for the PS3 game in February 2018.

The game is the first in Hidetaka Miyazaki's Souls game series. The latest game, Dark Souls III , shipped in Japan for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in March 2016, and then in North America and Europe for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in April 2016.