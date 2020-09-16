Hiro Mashima's Edens Zero Manga Gets Game by Konami

September 26 TGS live stream to detail game, upcoming TV anime

The official Twitter account for Hiro Mashima 's Edens Zero manga announced on Wednesday that the manga is inspiring a game adaptation. Konami will have a live stream that will announce more details on the game as well as the upcoming television anime of the manga during the Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online event on September 26.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English both digitally and in print, and it describes the story:

At Granbell Kingdom, an abandoned amusement park, Shiki has lived his entire life among machines. But one day, Rebecca and her cat companion Happy appear at the park's front gates. Little do these newcomers know that this is the first human contact Granbell has had in a hundred years! As Shiki stumbles his way into making new friends, his former neighbors stir at an opportunity for a robo-rebellion…And when his old homeland becomes too dangerous, Shiki must join Rebecca and Happy on their spaceship and escape into the boundless cosmos.

Mashima launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in June 2018. Kodansha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on August 17. North American publisher Kodansha Comics is releasing the series simultaneously digitally. The ninth English volume shipped in print on Tuesday .

Mashima's Fairy Tail manga series follows the adventures of world's most notorious mage guild, Fairy Tail. The manga launched in 2006 and ended in July 2017.

The most recent and final anime season based on Mashima's manga premiered in Japan in October 2018. The anime series as a whole ended last September with 328 episodes. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime with English subtitles. Funimation also streamed an English dub . The manga has inspired two earlier television anime seasons, two anime films, several original video anime projects, and spinoff manga. Kodansha Comics publishes the original manga and a number of its spinoffs in North America.