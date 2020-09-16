News
Miko Mitsuki's Teito Hatsukoi Shinjū Manga Ends on November 15
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official Twitter account for Shogakukan's Sho-Comi magazine announced on Tuesday that Miko Mitsuki's Teito Hatsukoi Shinjū manga will end in the Shogakukan's Sho-ComiX magazine's December issue on November 15.
The manga entered its last arc in the "June 15" issue of Sho-ComiX, which shipped on May 15. The manga's ninth volume will be the final volume, and it will ship this winter.
The Taishō-era romance manga follows Kaori Yoshino, a 16-year-old girl. Kaori marries the notorious 20-year-old Earl Tamaki Misono, president of her family's rival company. Although it is an arranged marriage, Kaori cannot resist Misono's love.
Mitsuki (Momo Lover, Love Knife, Angelique Retour ~Secret Side~) launched the Honey Blood manga in Sho-Comi in 2008. The series' second and final volume shipped in 2010. Viz Media released the manga under its Shojo Beat line.
Source: Sho-Comi's Twitter account