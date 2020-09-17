3rd Girls & Panzer das Finale Anime Film to Open Next Spring

Video, visual preview 3rd film in 6-part series

The official website for the six-part Girls und Panzer das Finale film series revealed a teaser video, visual, and the spring 2021 opening for the third film on Friday.

Director Tsutomu Mizushima revealed on May 1 that production of the film was continuing, staff had started editing the film, and they were steadily preparing for dialogue recording to begin.

The first Girls und Panzer das Finale film opened in Japan in 59 theaters in December 2017. The film features new characters from BC Freedom High School as they engage in a winter battle.

The second film opened in Japan in June 2019. The film depicts the finale of the battle between Ooarai Girls Academy and BC Freedom High School, and will also show the battles for Kuromorimine Girls Academy, Pravda Girls High School, and other schools. The film's Blu-ray Disc and DVD release in Japan included a new original video animation ( OVA ) titled "Taiyaki War!" when it shipped in February.

The Finale anime project will also have immersive 4DX and MX4D screenings, after the project's second episode ends its initial run of regular screenings. Each of the immersive screenings will combine two episodes; the first ones will combine the first and second episodes. The next set of immersive screenings will combine the third and fourth episodes, and the last set will combine the fifth and sixth episodes.

Sayaka Sasaki is performing the opening theme song "Grand symphony" for the first three episodes. ChouCho , who performed the opening theme song for the television anime and the 2015 film, is returning as the opening theme song artist for the project's last three episodes.

