Crunchyroll Adds Case Closed Anime's 1st Season to Catalog

1st 43 episodes of ongoing anime begin streaming on Thursday

Crunchyroll and TMS Entertainment announced on Thursday that Crunchyroll will begin streaming the first season of the Case Closed ( Detective Conan ) anime on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. EDT in North America, Central America, South America, Europe (except French- and German-speaking countries), Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Although both companies list the first season as episodes 1-42, Crunchyroll 's streaming service is listing that the first 43 episodes will stream, with the two-part episodes 11-12 being considered as a single episode. The anime will stream with subtitles in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Russian, and Arabic.

Crunchyroll began streaming new episodes of the series in October 2014, starting with episode 754.

Funimation licensed the first 104 episodes of Detective Conan in 2003 and released it under the title Case Closed . The company ultimately released 130 episodes on DVD. Funimation 's rights to the series expired in 2018, and the series is no longer available on Funimation 's streaming service. Crunchyroll had added Funimation 's licensed episodes, the anime's first 130 episodes, in January 2018. Crunchyroll removed the episodes when Funimation 's license expired.

Gosho Aoyama 's Detective Conan manga series centers on Conan Edogawa, the alias of detective Shinichi Kudo, whose body shrunk after being poisoned at the beginning of the story. Together with detective Kogoro Mori and his daughter Ran, Conan helps the police solve difficult mysteries.

Detective Conan has been running since 1994. The manga has spawned an ongoing television anime series and a yearly anime film series. Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire , the franchise 's 23rd film, opened in Japan in April 2019, and it is the seventh consecutive Detective Conan film to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise . Meitantei Conan: Hiiro no Dangan ( Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet ), the franchise 's 24th film, will open in April 2021, delayed from its original date of April 17, 2020 due to concerns about the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Discotek will release the 22nd Detective Conan film under the name Case Closed : Zero the Enforcer on Blu-ray Disc on September 29. The release will feature English subtitles and a new English dub . Discotek released the Detective Conan - Episode One: The Great Detective Turned Small ( Meitantei Conan Episode "One" Chiisakunatta Meitantei ) special in July with English subtitles and a new English dub .

Sources: Press release, email correspondence