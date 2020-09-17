Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Fes 2020 Canceled Due to COVID-19

Replaced with online live stream on October 31

The official website for the Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Fes 2020 event announced on Wednesday that the organizers have decided to cancel the event, due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The announcement added that the circumstances have made holding the usual stage events and the parade difficult, leading to the cancelation. The event will now host its first online event live stream on Nico Nico Video on October 31. (The event was originally scheduled for October 31-November 1.)

The online event will also hold the Cosplayer of the Year 2021 awards. The Chō Cospa Fes Stage will take place at the Nico Nico Chō Kaigi online event next April.

Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Fes drew a record 21,000 cosplayers and 123,000 visitors last year.

