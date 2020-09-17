Magatsu Wahrheit -Zuerst- Anime Reveals Promo Video, October 13 Premiere, More Cast

The official website for Magatsu Wahrheit -Zuerst- , the television anime of KLab Games' Magatsu Wahrheit smartphone role-playing game, began streaming the show's promotional video on Thursday. The video reveals more cast and the show's October 13 premiere.

The new cast includes:

The show will air on Tokyo MX on October 13 at 11:00 p.m., before airing later that night on BS11 . The show will also air on WOWOW and MBS , and will stream on several services in Japan, including Hulu , Amazon Prime Video , and AbemaTV .

The previously announced cast members are:

Naoto Hosoda ( The Devil is a Part-Timer! , The Future Diary , Shuffle! ) is directing the anime at Yokohama Animation Lab ( Miru Tights , Starlight Promises ), and Hosoda is also supervising the series scripts and co-writing them with Yūichirō Momose ( Africa Salaryman , Infinite Dendrogram , My First Girlfriend is a Gal ). Akiko Sugizono is designing the characters, and Hirotsugu Kakoi is directing the art. Masaru Yokoyama ( Fate/Apocrypha , 2019 Fruits Basket , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) is composing the music. Maon Kurosaki is performing the opening song "Kimi wo Sukueru nara Boku wa Naninimo naru (I Will Become Anything to Save You), and H-el-ical// is performing the ending song "disclose."

The game takes place in a world full of both "Light" and despair. The "Mobile Army Corps" is the only entity able to stand up against the 10 "Lights" in order to keep the world from meeting its end.

The game launched in April 2019. Miwa Shōda ( Final Fantasy XII ) wrote the game's scenario, and Masaru Yokoyama composed the main theme. Hiroaki Ueno ( Resident Evil: Vendetta ) and Yōko Tsukamoto ( Xenoblade X ) both drew concept art. Third Echoes ( Caligula ) is the character designer.