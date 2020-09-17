Nintendo Discontinues Production of 3DS Series of Handheld Consoles

Nintendo announced on Thursday that it has ended production on the Nintendo 3DS series of consoles, including the New Nintendo 3DS LL (XL), the New Nintendo 2DS LL (XL), and the Nintendo 2DS. Nintendo told the gameindustry.biz website that it has "no plans to end any existing online services for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems" and that online play and the Nintendo eShop will continue to be available.

The Nintendo 3DS launched in February 2011. The Nintendo 3DS XL variant launched in 2012, and the Nintendo 2DS variant launched in 2013 (2016 in Japan). The New Nintendo 3DS along with its XL variant launched in 2014 in Japan, and in 2015 in North America. The New Nintendo 2DS XL variant then launched in July 2017.

The family of consoles has sold 75.87 million units as of June 30.



