News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, September 7-13

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Ring Fit Adventure takes #1

Japan's Game Ranking: September 7-13

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 43,459 1,527,444
2 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20 31,558 5,692,156
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 12,280 3,157,661
4 NSw Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition Microsoft Japan September 8 11,450 11,450
5 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5 9,620 372,040
6 PS4 Marvel's Avengers Square Enix September 4 7,892 50,871
7 PS4 Metal Max Xeno: Reborn Kadokawa Games September 10 7,789 7,789
8 NSw Metal Max Xeno: Reborn Kadokawa Games September 10 7,277 7,277
9 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 6,761 3,824,429
10 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 6,492 3,731,449
11 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 6,126 3,557,805
12 PS4 Ghost of Tsushima Sony Interactive Entertainment July 17 6,108 391,251
13 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 5,516 1,499,614
14 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 5,283 1,549,248
15 NSw eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020 Bandai Namco Entertainment August 27 5,097 220,172
16 NSw Paper Mario: The Origami King Nintendo July 17 4,649 248,759
17 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 4,575 1,645,625
18 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2019 3,725 293,163
19 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 3,159 895,715
20 PS4 The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki Nihon Falcom August 27 2,859 94,145

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 31-September 6
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives