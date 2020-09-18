News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, September 7-13
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Ring Fit Adventure takes #1
Japan's Game Ranking: September 7-13
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|43,459
|1,527,444
|2
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20
|31,558
|5,692,156
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|12,280
|3,157,661
|4
|NSw
|Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition
|Microsoft Japan
|September 8
|11,450
|11,450
|5
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5
|9,620
|372,040
|6
|PS4
|Marvel's Avengers
|Square Enix
|September 4
|7,892
|50,871
|7
|PS4
|Metal Max Xeno: Reborn
|Kadokawa Games
|September 10
|7,789
|7,789
|8
|NSw
|Metal Max Xeno: Reborn
|Kadokawa Games
|September 10
|7,277
|7,277
|9
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|6,761
|3,824,429
|10
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|6,492
|3,731,449
|11
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|6,126
|3,557,805
|12
|PS4
|Ghost of Tsushima
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|July 17
|6,108
|391,251
|13
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|5,516
|1,499,614
|14
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|5,283
|1,549,248
|15
|NSw
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|August 27
|5,097
|220,172
|16
|NSw
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Nintendo
|July 17
|4,649
|248,759
|17
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|4,575
|1,645,625
|18
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2019
|3,725
|293,163
|19
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|3,159
|895,715
|20
|PS4
|The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki
|Nihon Falcom
|August 27
|2,859
|94,145
Source: Famitsu