Jump Force Game's Trailer Previews Meruem

Character Pass 2 launches for PS4, Xbox One, PC this fall; Switch in 2021

Bandai Namco Entertainment America began streaming a Meruem gameplay trailer on Thursday for the Jump Force crossover fighting game.

Meruem, known as the Chimera Ant King in Hunter X Hunter , will be part of the game's Character Pass 2. The pass will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam this fall, and for the Nintendo Switch in 2021.

Character Pass 2 includes the already released character Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia and the upcoming character Hiei from Yu Yu Hakusho . The new character pass will also include one character each from Yu Yu Hakusho , Bleach , and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure .

Jump Force Deluxe Edition , the Nintendo Switch version of the game, launched on August 28 in the Americas and Europe, and in Japan and Asia on August 27. The Switch version allows for local co-op with two consoles connected, and offline battles that allow for up to six people to play with one console. The Switch version includes all nine characters from the game's first Character Pass, and the game's second Character Pass is also available separately.

Spike Chunsoft developed the game, which launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in February 2019 in the Americas, Europe, and Japan.

Previously released DLC characters include My Hero Academia 's Katsuki Bakugo, Dragon Ball Z 's Majin Buu, Yu-Gi-Oh! 's Seto Kaiba, My Hero Academia 's All Might, Hunter X Hunter 's Biscuit Krueger, Naruto 's Madara Uchiha, Bleach 's Toshiro Hitsugaya and Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez, One Piece 's Trafalgar Law, and Kane and Galena (original characters designed by Akira Toriyama ). The sets of paid DLC include avatar costumes and skills along with the DLC characters. The game's first Character Pass allows players to access the first nine DLC characters.

Sources: Email correspondence, Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.