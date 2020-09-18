Kusogette Iuna! Short Net Anime About RPG Characters Debuts This Fall

Anime studio Charaction revealed on Tuesday that it is producing a short net anime adaptation of Omochisan's Kusogette Iuna! (Don't Call it a Crap-Tier Game) story that will premiere this fall.

The story centers on an RPG that people call "kusoge" ("crap-tier game," referring to games with quirky or badly implemented mechanics and design). The main character Lidays decides to change the game's story, meeting with other characters while the game isn't being played. But as they flub their lines, the situation spirals out of control.

The cast includes (Character name romanizations are not official):

Mina Otohata as Lidays

Kōhei Mitoma as Marius

Maika Agarie as Mina

Mayumi Okada as Lilia

Suzuna Kinoshita as Mary

Mariko Miyase as Louise

as Louise Kakeru Itō as the Dark God

Takeru Mishina as Purios

Suguru Narisawa as the King

Sayaka Migita as Mochi Usagi

Yuzo Yamamoto ( Chō Zenmai Robo Patrush , Mameneko ) is directing the anime at Charaction . Mille*Mille Works is designing the characters and drawing the key animation. Minobu Yamada is the art director. Kyōhei Matsuno is composing the music. Ōtake is singing the theme song "Kusogette Iuna!"

Omochisan serialized the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in May to June 2018. Nioshi Noa drew one volume of a manga adaptation that Futabasha shipped in April 2019.

Source: Kusogette Iuna! anime's website via AIR_News01