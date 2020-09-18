Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Game's 20th DLC Character is Neji

Character joins game as part of 3rd season pass

This year's 42nd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Saturday that Neji Hyūga will be the 20th DLC character for Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker game. The character will arrive in the game "soon," and will be a part of the game's third season pass, which will include DLC characters 19-23. The game's 19th DLC character was Kakashi Hatake (with both eyes Sharingan).

The game's second season pass includes: Zabuza Momochi, Haku, Ohnoki, Killer Bee, Sasuke Uchiha (from Boruto ), Ino Yamanaka, Might Guy, Mei Terumi, and Naruto Uzumaki (as the Seventh Hokage in the Boruto anime and manga).

The game's first season pass includes nine DLC packs and the "Great Sages of the Mount Myouboku" accessory. Playble DLC characters include Jiraiya, Sarutobi, Orochimaru, the fourth Hokage Minato Namikaze, the second Hokage Tobirama Senju, the first Hokage Hashirama Senju, Tsunade, Obito Uchiha, and Madara Uchiha.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in the Americas, Europe, and Southeast Asia in August 2018. The game launched in Japan for PlayStation 4 in August 2018.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America describes the game:

Naruto to Boruto : Shinobi Striker is a high-speed four vs. four multiplayer title that encourages cooperative play through the use of character-specific roles. Characters are split up into four roles: Attack, Ranged, Defense, and Heal. Teams that utilize these four types of characters will be formidable opponents on the battlefield.

Game Jikkyousha Wakuwaku Band perform the game's theme song "Signal."

Source: Weekly Shonen Jump issue 42



