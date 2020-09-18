Umibe no Étranger Boys-Love Anime Film Posts Long Promo Video

Film opened in Japan last Friday with new bonus, cast stage appearance in 2nd week

The official Twitter account for the anime film of Kanna Kii 's Umibe no Étranger ( L'étranger du Plage or The Stranger on the Beach) manga posted a long promotional video on Thursday. Like the previous video, the new video features band MONO NO AWARE 's theme song "Zokkon" (From the Bottom of My Heart), which the band created specifically for the film.

The film opened in Japan on September 11. Starting on September 18, participating theaters are giving filmgoers a special B5-size leaflet (seen below) during the film's second week of release. The two main voice cast members are appearing on stage after the 12:35 p.m. screening on Sunday at Tokyo's Grand Cinema Sunshine theater.

The story centers on Mio, a high school boy who lost his parents at an early age. Shun, a gay aspiring novelist living near Mio's house on a remote island in Okinawa, noticed Mio sitting for hours at a bench on the beach. They grew closer to each other, but Mio had to leave Okinawa. Three years later, Mio returns to face his feelings.

Taishi Murata is playing Shin Hashimoto in the film, while Yoshitsugu Matsuoka is playing Mio Chibana. Yu Shimamura is playing Sakurako.

Akiyo Ohashi ( Land of the Lustrous manga's 2013 promotional video, Sakura Capsule ) directed the anime at Studio Hibari , and also served as scriptwriter and storyboarder. Kii, a former animator, supervised the film, and also designed the film's characters. Mayumi Watanabe was the chief animation director, while Takashi Hashimoto iwass the effects animation director. Composer and musician Mina Kubota ( Aria the Animation , Macross Delta , A Whisker Away ) composed the film's music.

Umibe no Étranger is Kii's debut work as a manga creator, and it ran in Shodensha 's On Blue magazine in 2013. Kii launched a sequel manga titled Harukaze no Etranger ( L'étranger du zéphyr or The Stranger of the Spring Breeze) in On Blue in July 2014. Shodensha published the manga's third compiled book volume in July 2017.