Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel Trilogy's 3rd Film Sells 1 Million Tickets for 1.6 Billion Yen

Film reaches tickets-sold milestone 4 days earlier than previous film

The official website for the Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel film trilogy announced on Saturday that the third film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song , has sold 1,002,202 tickets for a total of 1,624,840,400 yen (about US$15.5 million) as of Saturday. The film has earned 10% more than the previous film in the franchise earned in the same timeframe. The film also hit the 1-million-tickets-sold mark four days earlier than the previous film.

The film opened in Japan on August 15, and debuted at #1 during the August 15-16 weekend. The film sold 270,000 tickets for 474,890,600 yen (about US$4.48 million) in its opening weekend. The film then reached the 1-billion-yen mark on August 25, seven days faster than the first film, and one day faster than the second film. The film received 4D screenings in 82 theaters in Japan starting on September 4.

Aniplex had originally scheduled the film for March 28 before announcing the first delay to April 25 just two days in advance on March 26. Aniplex then delayed the film again in April until further notice. The company cited the announcements by government officials and organizations to contain the outbreak of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The first Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower , opened at #1 at the Japanese box office by both attendance and box office earnings in October 2017. The film sold a total of 980,000 tickets to earn 1.5 billion yen (about US$13.5 million).

The first film screened in the United States in November-December 2017. The film then screened in Canada in January 2018. The English dub of the first film debuted in theaters in the United States in June 2018. Aniplex of America released the film on Blu-ray Disc in November 2018.

The second film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel II. lost butterfly , opened in January 2019. The film began playing in the United States and Canada in March 2019.