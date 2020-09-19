Funimation Adds Magatsu Wahrheit TV Anime

Funimation announced on Saturday that it will offer Magatsu Wahrheit -Zuerst- , the television anime of KLab Games' Magatsu Wahrheit smartphone role-playing game, in its fall 2020 anime season lineup.

Funimation describes the story:

Based on the popular RPG game from KLab . In the Wahrheit Empire, humanity's spirit remains fragmented from a disaster in the past where many lives were lost to bloodthirsty monsters who were once summoned. But the fate of the capital is about to drastically change when shy transport worker Inumael and naive Empire soldier Leocadio get caught up in a smuggling incident.

The cast includes:

Naoto Hosoda ( The Devil is a Part-Timer! , The Future Diary , Shuffle!) is directing the anime at Yokohama Animation Lab ( Miru Tights , Starlight Promises ), and Hosoda is also supervising the series scripts and co-writing them with Yūichirō Momose ( Africa Salaryman , Infinite Dendrogram , My First Girlfriend is a Gal ). Akiko Sugizono is designing the characters, and Hirotsugu Kakoi is directing the art.

Masaru Yokoyama ( Fate/Apocrypha , 2019 Fruits Basket , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) is composing the music. Maon Kurosaki is performing the opening song "Kimi o Sukueru nara Boku wa Naninimo naru (I Will Become Anything to Save You), and H-el-ical// is performing the ending song "disclose."

The show will premiere on the Tokyo MX channel on October 13 at 11:00 p.m., before running later that night on BS11 . The show will also run on WOWOW and MBS , and will stream on several services in Japan, including Hulu , Amazon Prime Video , and AbemaTV .

The game launched in April 2019. Miwa Shōda ( Final Fantasy XII ) wrote the game's scenario, and Masaru Yokoyama composed the main theme. Hiroaki Ueno ( Resident Evil: Vendetta ) and Yōko Tsukamoto ( Xenoblade X ) both drew concept art. Third Echoes ( Caligula ) is the character designer.

Source: Funimation