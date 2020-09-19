Shohei Manabe, Hirokazu Fukuda's Pickup Manga Ends '1st Part'

Artist Hirokazu Fukuda works toward new serialization

The October issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Young Magazine published the final chapter on Thursday of the "first part" of Shohei Manabe and Hirokazu Fukuda's Pickup manga. The issue also stated that artist Hirokazu Fukuda is working toward a new serialization, but the issue did not confirm if that new serialization will be a continuation of Pickup .

The September issue of the magazine had teased the manga's climax in August. Kodansha will publish the magazine's first and second compiled book volumes on October 6.

The manga centers on Harumi Minami, a 23-year-old new hire at a women's fashion magazine, who remains an unpopular virgin in both his work and private life. However, the magazine's handsome editor Fujihara notices him one day, and elects to teach him how to pick up women.

Manabe and Fukuda launched the manga in Monthly Young Magazine on February 20. Manabe is credited for the original work, while Fukuda is credited for the art.

Manabe ended the Ushijima the Loan Shark ( Yamikin Ushijima-kun ) manga in March 2019. Manabe launched the series in Weekly Big Comic Spirits in 2004, and Shogakukan published the 46th and final volume in May 2019.

The manga won in the General category of the 56th Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2011. The series was also nominated for an Osamu Tezuka Culture Prize in 2008 and 2010, as well as for France's Angoulême Comics Awards in 2008.

A live-action television series adaptation ran from October to December 2010, and the first film opened in August 2012. A second season premiered in January 2014, followed by a second film in May 2014. The third season premiered in July 2016, while the third film opened in Japan in September 2016. The fourth and final live-action film, Yamikin Ushijima-kun The Final , opened in Japan in October 2016.

Manabe will launch a new manga titled Kujō no Taizai (Kujō's Deadly Sins)in the 46th issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine on October 12.