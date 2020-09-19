tMnR's If I Could Reach You Manga Reaches Climax in October

The November issue of Ichijinsha 's Comic Yurihime magazine revealed on Friday that tMnR 's If I Could Reach You ( Tatoe Todokanu Ito da toshitemo ) manga will reach its climax in the magazine's next issue on October 17.

Kodansha Comics began releasing the manga in September 2019, and released the fourth volume on March 24. The company will release the fifth volume on October 20. Kodansha Comics describes the series:

Hopelessly in love, high schooler Uta must navigate living with her brother and Kaoru, her crush … and sister-in-law. Desperate to get over her unrequited feelings, Uta pulls away, but when the cracks in her brother's marriage begin to show, Kaoru begins to confide in her new teenage sister, which just makes matters worse!

The manga launched in Comic Yurihime in November 2016. Ichijinsha published the manga's sixth volume on March 18.

