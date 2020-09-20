JAM Project Group Gets Documentary Film in 2021

Film follows band through 15 months beginning from 2019 anniversary concert

Lantis announced on Saturday that the band JAM Project is headlining a 20th anniversary documentary film that will open in theaters throughout Japan in 2021. Lantis is streaming a teaser trailer for that teases a "never-before-seen JAM Project ."

The documentary follows the band for 15 months beginning from its anniversary concert in 2019, and shows the band in the studio, at overseas concerts, and in rehearsals. It also shows the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the band's touring schedule.

JAM Project , which stands for Japan Animation-song Makers, features Hironobu Kageyama ( Dragon Ball Z , Sonic X , Saint Seiya , Shin Getter Robo ), Masaaki Endoh ( Cowboy Bebop , GaoGaiGar: King of Braves , Cybuster ), Hiroshi Kitadani ( One Piece , Bakuto Sengen Daigunder , Saint Beast ), Masami Okui ( Revolutionary Girl Utena , Di Gi Charat , Scrapped Princess , Slayers ), and Yoshiki Fukuyama ( Macross 7 , Buso Renkin , Overman King Gainer , Ehrgeiz ).

The group has written and performed theme songs for anime including One-Punch Man , Garo the Animation , Bakuman. , and Super Robot Wars Original Generation - The Animation , among others.

Source: Comic Natalie