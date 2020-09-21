Actor Yousuke Saitou Passes Away at 69 Due to Cancer

Actor Yousuke Saitou passed away on Saturday, September 19 due to pharyngeal cancer. He was 69. His health had taken a turn for the worse after dinner on September 19, so he was taken to a hospital where he passed away. His family will hold a private funeral.

Saitou was born in Nagoya City and made his acting debut in the 1979 "Sharin no Ippo" episode of the NHK series Otoko-tachi no Tabiji . He was also notable for his roles as Shinichi Miyazaki in the 1994 TBS drama Ningen Shikkaku , and as Tadamasa Oguri in the 2010 NHK Taiga historical series Ryōmaden . His most recent role was in Kuruimusashi , which only opened in Japan in August.

In anime, he voiced the crow Toto in Studio Ghibli 's The Cat Returns , and also played Chief Uramura in the live-action film Rurouni Kenshin Part I: Origins .



