Funimation Adds Record of Grancrest War, God Eater, Oreshura Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Nanana's Buried Treasure, World Conquest Zvezda Plot

Funimation announced on Monday that it will add the following anime from Aniplex of America to its streaming service on Tuesday:

The Record of Grancrest War and God Eater anime will stream in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub in the United States and Canada.

The Oreshura, Nanana's Buried Treasure, and World Conquest Zvezda Plot anime will stream in Japanese with English subtitles in the United States and Canada.

