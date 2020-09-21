Level-5 Announces Further Delays for Inazuma Eleven: Great Road of Heroes Game

Company prioritizes development of Yo-kai Academy Y

Level-5 president Akihiro Hino revealed on Twitter on Sunday that the company is prioritizing the development of Yo-kai Academy Y over Inazuma Eleven: Eiyū-tachi no Great Road (Inazuma Eleven: The Great Road of Heroes) due to business concerns, and that the latter game may experience further launch delays.

Level-5 announced on April 1 that Inazuma Eleven: Eiyū-tachi no Great Road was delayed from spring 2020 to "probably" 2021.

The soccer role-playing game is planned for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android platforms. The game was originally slated for summer 2018, but was delayed to fall 2018, then again to winter 2018, then to a general 2019 release date, then to a spring 2020 release, then to a general 2020 release before the 2021 release window.

Level-5 originally announced the game with the title Inazuma Eleven Ares ( Inazuma Eleven: Ares no Tenbin or Inazuma Eleven: The Scales of Ares). The game will still be based on the Ares no Tenbin drama story, but Level-5 is adding story episodes featuring characters from past games — hence, the title change.

In the story of both the anime and the initial game concept, protagonist Asuto Inamori's soccer club was disbanded after the school's soccer field was destroyed. He and friends went to Tokyo to attend Raimon-chuu (Raimon Junior High) to play soccer. The story was set after the first Inazuma Eleven anime and game. However, the show took place in a parallel world from all other Inazuma Eleven soccer role-playing games (apart from the first), because the story had taken a different course.

Disney XD premiered the Inazuma Eleven Ares anime in the United States in April 2019. Atsushi Oba's Inazuma Eleven Ares manga adaptation ended in September 2019.