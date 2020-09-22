Funimation to Stream Attack on Titan The Final Season Anime With Subtitles, Dub (Update)

Subbed version debuts in U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland simultaneously with Japan

Funimation announced on Tuesday that it will stream the Attack on Titan The Final Season anime with English subtitles and an English dub. The English-subtitled version will be available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Ireland on the same day it premieres in Japan. The series will also stream in Brazil and Mexico, and the SimulDub will premiere later.

Yuichiro Hayashi ( Dorohedoro , Garo the Animation , Kakegurui both seasons) is directing the anime at MAPPA . Hiroshi Seko ( Ajin anime franchise, Vinland Saga , Mob Psycho 100 anime franchise) is returning to oversee the series scripts. Tomohiro Kishi ( Dorohedoro , 91 Days ) is designing the characters. Hiroyuki Sawano is returning to compose the music, alongside Kohta Yamamoto ( Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga , The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments ).

Other staff members include:

The returning cast includes:

A compilation film titled Attack on Titan ~Chronicle~ ( Shingeki no Kyojin : Chronicle ) opened in Japan for a limited theatrical run on July 17, and summarizes the 59 episodes of the first three seasons. Funimation licensed the film. The company will collaborate with Kodansha to debut the film in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland later this year.

A special preview video after the final episode of the third season had announced in June 2019 that the final season would premiere this fall. However, the official website and above video do not list a specific premiere season, but list only that the show will air on NHK -General.

The first television anime season premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in Japan on the NHK General channel in April 2019. Funimation , Crunchyroll , and Hulu streamed the latest series as it aired in Japan.

Attack on Titan manga creator Hajime Isayama previewed the rough layout draft for the final panel of the manga series on the MBS documentary program Jōnetsu Tairiku in November 2018, and has stated he aims to end the manga this year.

Update: Crunchyroll also announced on Tuesday that it will stream the series this year in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Iceland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and Latin America. Sources: Email correspondence, Crunchyroll

Source: Funimation