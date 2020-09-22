HIDIVE Adds Moribito: Guardian of the Spirit Anime to Catalog

Anime begins streaming subbed/dubbed on September 29

HIDIVE announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming the Moribito - Guardian of the Spirit ( Seirei no Moribito ) television anime series on September 29 at 1:00 p.m. EDT in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub . The anime will stream in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Scandinavian countries, the Netherlands, Spain, and Portugal.

Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime for home video and digital release, and it describes the story:

An invisible world known as "Nayug" exists parallel to this one. The egg of the Water Spirit from Nayug has been laid within Chagum, the Second Crown Prince of New-Yogo — and as a result, Chagum's father, the Emperor, has ordered him killed. After he's ensnared in an assassin's trap, Chagum is saved by a spear-wielding bodyguard named Balsa who agrees to protect Chagum as part of her journey to atone for the sins of her foster father. As Chagum interacts with Balsa's various allies, he begins to mature greatly despite his royal upbringing. Balsa and Chagum come face to face with numerous mysteries on their adventure. But who is the Water Spirit's Guardian, what secret lies behind the Summer Solstice Festival, and will Balsa be able to fend off the assassins and keep Chagum safe from the incubating egg of the Water Spirit?

Production I.G and Kenji Kamiyama 's ( Eden of the East , Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex ) 26-episode television anime series originally aired in 2007. The series adapts the first book in Nahoko Uehashi 's Moribito novel series.

Viz Media previously licensed the series in 2014 and released it digitally and physically on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in North America. Media Blasters also previously licensed the series and released it on home video in North American between 2009-2011. Scholastic has released the first two books in Uehashi's novel series in English.

Adult Swim aired the anime in 2008-2009.

The novels also inspired a live-action television series that spans three seasons and 22 total episodes. The show adapted all 10 of Uehashi's novels, and the whole show was shot in 4K. The first four-episode season premiered in March 2016. The second nine-episode season premiered in January 2017, and the third nine-episode season premiered in November 2017.

Source: HIDIVE