Uma Musume Pretty Derby TV Anime Gets 2nd Season in 2021

Announced on live stream on Tuesday

The official live-streamed Poka Live TV Vol. 1 program for Cygames ' Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise announced on Tuesday that the second season of the main Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime will air in 2021. The program introduced a teaser promotional video and visual (featuring the characters Tōkai Teiō and Mejiro McQueen) for Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 2:





The first season will rerun in Japan on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels, starting on October 4. The Poka Live TV program will return with "Vol. 2" in December.

The first 13-episode Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime season premiered on April 1, 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. A "BNW no Chikai" (BNW's Oath) anime came bundled with the Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime's fourth Blu-ray Disc volume on December 19, 2018.

Kei Oikawa ( This Art Club Has a Problem! , Outbreak Company , My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU TOO! ) directed the first anime season at P.A. Works . Yousuke Kabashima ( D.Gray-man Hallow , Lord Marksman and Vanadis ) designed the characters and served as chief animation director. Masafumi Sugiura (aka Pierre Sugiura , Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru scripts) and Cygames ' Akihiro Ishihara both wrote and oversaw the series scripts. UTAMARO movement composed the music at Lantis .

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise's spinoff manga series Umayon also inspired its own television anime that premiered in July and ended on Tuesday .

Cygames ' Uma Musume Pretty Derby game is currently in development, with a delayed release on iOS and Android now planned for this year. Cygames is also publishing several other spinoff manga for the franchise on Cycomi , including Uma Musume Pretty Derby : Haru Urara Ganbaru! and Starting Gate: Uma Musume Pretty Derby .

