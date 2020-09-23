BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage, Episode of Roselia I: Yakusoku Anime Films Reveal Promo Videos

Both films open in 2021

The official websites for the BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage anime film and BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia anime films revealed on Sunday a promotional video and visual each for the BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage and BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia I: Yakusoku (Promise) films.

BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage

BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia I: Yakusoku

BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage will open in 2021.

BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia I: Yakusoku (Promise) is the first of two other anime films focused on the " Roselia " in-story band. Both the first film and the second film BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia II: Song I am. will open in 2021.

Yet another film, BanG Dream! Poppin' Dream! , is slated to open in 2022.

The BanG Dream! FILM LIVE anime film based on the BanG Dream! franchise opened in 56 theaters in Japan in September 2019. The film earned more than 300 million yen (about US$2.75 million) at the Japanese box office as of October. Sanzigen returned to animate the film, and Bushiroad distributed the film. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the film.

The main BanG Dream! television anime's first 13-episode season premiered in January 2017, and Anime Network Online and Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired in Japan. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and HIDIVE and Crunchyroll both streamed the series as it aired.

The BanG Dream! 3rd Season television anime debuted in January. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and HIDIVE and VRV are streaming the series as it airs.

Argonavis from BanG Dream! Animation , the television anime based on franchise 's Argonavis all-male band, premiered on April 10.