Our Dreams At Dusk's Yuhki Kamatani Launches New Manga in October

Hiraeth wa Tabiji no Hate manga begins with immortal man, god meeting girl who wants to die

The November issue of Kodansha 's Morning two magazine revealed on Wednesday that Yuhki Kamatani will launch a new manga titled Hiraeth wa Tabiji no Hate (Hiraeth Lies at the End of the Journey) in the magazine's next issue on October 22. The magazine teased that the manga will be an "introspective story" that begins with a suicide filled with "hope and despair." The story centers on an immortal man and a god who meet a girl who wants to die.

The magazine noted that the manga is Kamatani's first manga in Morning two since ending Shōnen Note in April 2014.

Kamatani published the 14-volume Nabari No Ou manga in Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine from 2004 to 2010. Yen Press released the manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime series in 2008, and Funimation released the anime in North America in 2009.

Kamatani launched the Our Dreams At Dusk: Shimanami Tasogare manga in the first issue of Shogakukan 's seinen magazine Hibana in March 2015, and moved to the Manga ONE app when Hibana ended serialization in August 2017. The manga ended with the fourth volume in 2018. Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it released the fourth volume last December.