Violet Evergarden: The Movie Debuts at #2

Kyoto Animation 's Violet Evergarden: The Movie anime film sold 175,000 tickets and earned 252 million yen (about US$2.39 million) on Saturday and Sunday to rank at #2 in its opening weekend. As of Tuesday , the film has sold 390,000 tickets to earn 559 million yen (about US$5.31 million), and has a per-screen average of 1.64 million yen (about US$15,600). Monday and Tuesday were public holidays in Japan.

The film opened in Japan last Friday, September 18. The film's official website announced on April 6 that Kyoto Animation postponed the film's opening in Japan due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The film was slated to open in Japan on April 24. This was the second delay for the film, as it was originally slated for a January 10, 2020 opening in Japan.

The franchise 's separate side-story anime, titled Violet Evergarden I: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll ( Violet Evergarden Gaiden: Eien to Jidō Shuki Ningyō ), opened in theaters in Japan last September, and it screened for at least five weeks. The film eventually earned a cumulative total of 831 million yen (about US$7.90 million). Netflix debuted the anime on April 2.

The Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Gekitotsu! Rakuga Kingdom to Hobo Yonin no Yūsha (Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Crash! Rakuga Kingdom and Roughly Four Heroes) film dropped from #1 to #3 in its second week. The film sold 140,000 tickets over the weekend, and earned 170,753,850 yen (about US$1.62 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has earned a cumulative total of 525,106,400 yen (about US$4.98 million).

The film opened at #1. The film sold 212,000 tickets and earned 262 million yen (about US$2.47 million) in its opening weekend.

The 28th Crayin Shin-chan film opened on September 11 after it was delayed from its April 24 opening due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Takahiko Kyōgoku ( Land of the Lustrous , Love Live! School idol project , GATE ) directed the film, and Ryō Takada ( Meow Meow Japanese History ) wrote the script. Shinei Animation , TV Asahi , ADK , and Futabasha are credited for production. musician Takafumi Ikeda's "solo unit" Rekishi performed the film's theme song "Giga Aishiteru."

The Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Shin Kyōryū (Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Dinosaur) anime film dropped from #3 to #6 in its seventh weekend. The film earned 77,179,400 yen (about US$732,300) from Friday to Sunday. It has sold a total of 2.53 million tickets and earned a cumulative total of 2,945,388,700 yen (about US$27.94 million).

The film opened at #1 in 377 theaters in its first weekend. The film sold 630,000 tickets for 761 million yen (about US$7.13 million) from August 7-9. The film sold 334,000 tickets for 413 million yen (about US$3.86 million) on Saturday and Sunday. The film opened in Japan on August 7, after being postponed from its original March 6 opening in order to curb the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The film's story begins with Nobita meeting two twin dinosaurs named Kyu and Myu. Despite the film's similarity in title to Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Dinosaur , the first film in the franchise , the story is completely different. The new film is the franchise 's 40th, and it marks the 50th anniversary of the original manga.

Kazuaki Imai , an episode director on the Doraemon television anime, and the director of 2018's Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Treasure Island film, directed the 40th film. Genki Kawamura also returned from the 2018 film to pen the new film's script. Mr. Children performed the theme songs "Birthday" and "Kimi to Kasaneta Monologue" for the film. The film is the franchise 's first to feature two theme songs, and it is also the first work for which Mr. Children have written two songs.

The live-action film of Setona Mizushiro 's The Cornered Mouse Dreams of Cheese ( Kyūso wa Cheese no Yume o Miru ) and The Carp on the Chopping Block Jumps Twice ( Sōjo no Koi wa Nido Haneru ) manga dropped from #5 to #7 in its second weekend. The film earned 66,107,900 yen (about US$627,100) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 365,306,600 yen (about US$3.46 million). The film opened at #5.

The film adapts both the The Cornered Mouse Dreams of Cheese ( Kyūso wa Cheese no Yume o Miru ) manga and The Carp on the Chopping Block Jumps Twice ( Sōjo no Koi wa Nido Haneru ) sequel manga. Isao Yukisada is directing the film, with a script by Anne Horiizumi.

Shogakukan published the first single-volume manga in 2006 under its Judy Comics imprint. ( Shogakukan 's Judy magazine for adult women serialized from 1983 to 2008.) The manga already spawned a drama CD starring Yūichi Nakamura and Koji Yusa . The sequel manga shipped in 2009. Seven Seas Entertainment released The Cornered Mouse Dreams of Cheese last November.

The third film in the Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel film trilogy Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song rose from #9 tp #8 in its sixth weekend. The film earned 65,970,100 yen (about US$625,900) from Friday to Sunday, and as of Tuesday , the film has sold 1,061,415 tickets for a total of 1,719,689,300 yen (about US$16.3 million). It is now the highest-grossing film in the trilogy.

The film opened at #1 and sold 270,000 tickets for 474,890,600 yen (about US$4.48 million) in its opening weekend. The film opened in Japan on August 15, after being postponed from its original March 28 opening in order to curb the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Fathom Events had planned to screen the first two films as a double feature on April 23 in North America, and had planned to screen the third film on May 7. However, the company announced in March it was postponing the screenings. Aniplex of America also announced that it is canceling the North American premiere of the third film, which was scheduled to be held at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on April 17 at 7:00 p.m.

The live-action film of Hiroyuki Nishimori 's gag comedy manga Kyou Kara Ore Wa!! dropped from #8 to #10 its 10th weekend. The film earned 45,314,650 yen (about US$429,800) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a cumulative total of 4.12 million tickets, and has earned a cumulative total of 5,166,643,100 yen (about US$49.01 million).

The film opened in Japan on July 17. The film sold 605,000 tickets and earned 787,588,600 yen (about US$7.34 million) to rank at #1 in its opening weekend. Audiences for the film were about 40% men and 60% women, with ages ranging from teenagers to senior citizens. The Eiga.com website projects that the film will earn about 5 billion yen (about US$46.64 million).

The film's cast members reprised their roles from the live-action series. Yūichi Fukuda (live-action Gintama , HK/Hentai Kamen , Super Salaryman Mr. Saenai ) returned from the series to direct the film. The film also inspired a television special that premiered on the same day the film opened.

Fukuda directed the 10-episode live action series, which premiered on NTV 's Nichiyō Drama time slot in October 2018. The new series marked the first live-action adaptation for the manga in about 21 years.

The anime film of Natsuki Kizu 's Given manga is still at #1 in the mini-theater rankings for its fifth weekend. As of last week, the film has sold 100,000 tickets, and expanded to 54 more theaters with a new special "Fuyu no Hanashi" (Winter Story) video.

The film opened in Japan on August 22, after being postponed from its original May 16 opening in order to curb the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Hori Pro 's Shirotsumekusa anime film starring virtual YouTubers (VTuber) opened at #4 in the mini-theater rankings. The film opened in the Ikebukuro HUMAX Cinemas and the 109 Cinemas Osaka Expo City theaters last Saturday.



