My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax Anime Gets Game

Previous 2 anime seasons inspired 2013, 2016 PS Vita games

Wataru Watari , the author of the My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected ( Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Come wa Machigatteiru. ) light novel series, announced on his Twitter account on Friday that My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax ( Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Come wa Machigatteiru. Kan ), the third season of the light novels' anime adaptation, is inspiring a new game. Watari did not reveal other details about the game.

The two previous anime seasons previously inspired the Yahari Game demo Ore no Seishun Love Come ga Machigatteiru. and Yahari Game demo Ore no Seishun Love Come ga Machigatteiru. Zoku games by 5pb. The first game shipped for the PlayStation Vita in September 2013, and the second game shipped for the PS Vita in October 2016. Both games came with limited editions that bundled an OVA episode. 5pb. released both games for the PlayStation 4 in a single bundle in October 2017.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax premiered on July 15, and aired its final episode on Friday morning . Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series for release outside Asia, and streamed it on HIDIVE and Crunchyroll . HIDIVE began streaming an English dub for the series on August 20.

Naomichi Io , the artist of the manga adaptation of the light novel series, posted an illustration to celebrate the ending of the anime:

The season was scheduled to premiere on TBS on April 9 late at night at 1:58 a.m. (effectively April 10) before the delay to July due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Instead of the new season, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU TOO! , the second season, began re-airing at that time.

Kei Oikawa ( Hinamatsuri , Outbreak Company ) returned from the second season to direct the new season at studio feel. ( Brains Base animated the first season.) Keiichirō Ōchi ( Hinamatsuri , The Quintessential Quintuplets ), a scriptwriter on the second season, supervised the series scripts. Yuichi Tanaka ( A Certain Magical Index , A Certain Scientific Railgun ) also returned from the second season as character designer. Nagi Yanagi returned to perform the opening theme song "Megumi no Ame" (Budding Rain), and Saori Hayami and Nao Tōyama performed the ending song "Diamond no Jundo" (Purity of a Diamond) as their respective characters.

The novels previously inspired two anime seasons, which Crunchyroll streamed under the titles My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU and My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU TOO! . Sentai Filmworks licensed and released both seasons on home video in North America. Sentai Filmworks will dub both the first and second season, with a new home video release slated for this year.

Yen Press licensed the novel series and Naomichi Io 's My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected @ comic manga adaptation for English publication in 2015. The publisher describes the story:

Hachiman Hikigaya is a cynic. "Youth" is a crock, he believes--a sucker's game, an illusion woven from failure and hypocrisy. But when he turns in an essay for a school assignment espousing this view, he's sentenced to work in the Service Club, an organization dedicated to helping students with problems in their lives! How will Hachiman the Cynic cope with a job that requires--gasp!--optimism?

Watari began the original light novels with illustrations by Ponkan8 in Japan in 2011. The series' final arc began with the 12th volume, which shipped in September 2017. The 14th and final volume shipped in November 2019.