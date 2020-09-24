Nekopara Vol. 4 Game's Promo Videos Reveal December Debut for PS4, Switch

Steam release will include English subtitles

CFK began streaming two promotional videos on Thursday to announce that Neko Works ' Nekopara Vol. 4: Neko to Patisserie no Noel game will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in December.

Neko Works had previously announced on September 10 that the game will launch on November 27, with a simultaneous launch on Steam. The Steam listing states the release will include Japanese audio and text in English and Traditional Chinese in addition to Japanese. The Steam listing also describes the game:

Despite the popularity of, "La Soleil", Kashou's father continues to disapprove of it. Determined to get his father to approve of him, Kashou journeys to France to seek advice from the teacher who taught him his craft. A new chapter awaits in the next volume of the NEKOPARA series!

Sayori is in charge of the draft and illustration, and Yukiya Murasaki ( How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord ) is writing the scenario. The game was originally slated to launch this spring.

Sekai Project announced in July 2019 that it has licensed the game. The company also recently revealed that a manga in the franchise is available now digitally in English.

Sekai Project released the Nekopara Vol. 1 visual novel on PC via Steam in December 2014. The company also released the Nekopara Vol. 0 fandisc prequel on PC in August 2015, and the Nekopara Vol. 2 game in February 2016. Neko Works released Nekopara Vol. 3 in Japan in May 2017, and Sekai Project released the game on Steam in English on the same day.

The three games have since been ported to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

Sekai Project previously ran a Kickstarter campaign in 2017 to fund an original video anime ( OVA ) based on the game franchise. The OVA launched on Steam in December 2017. The Kickstarter campaign also funded a 12-minute OVA of the prequel game as a stretch goal.

The game series inspired a television anime series that premiered on January 9 and ran for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the series as it airs with both English subtitles and an English dub.