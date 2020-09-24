News
New Monster Strike 'Interactive Anime' Hareruya: Unmei no Sentaku Announced for September 28
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
XFLAG announced on Thursday that a new anime in the Monster Strike franchise titled Hareruya: Unmei no Sentaku (Hareruya: Fated Choice) will stream online on September 28 at 7:00 p.m. JST on YouTube, Twitter Live, and Abema TV.
The anime will be the franchise's first "interactive anime": viewers will be able choose between two options to decide how the last 10 minutes of the anime will play out.
The show's cast includes:
- Natsuki Hanae as Hareruya
- Taku Yashiro as Akatsuki
- Ikumi Hasegawa as Guren
- Kentarō Kumagai as Shura
- Eri Suzuki as Sister Marie
- Miyu Tomita as Nagi
- Masaya Matsukaze as Jagar
- Kenichi Suzumura as Machine Speed-sempai
Kanta Kamei (Dimension W, Bunny Drop) is directing the anime at Yokohama Animation Lab. Makoto Uezu (Assassination Classroom, KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!!) is writing the script.
The most recent entry in the Monster Strike franchise, the Monster Strike The Movie: Lucifer Zetsubō no Yoake (Lucifer Dawn of Despair) film, will open in Japan on November 6.
Sources: Monster Strike's YouTube channel, Hareruya: Unmei no Sentaku anime's website, PR Times