New Monster Strike 'Interactive Anime' Hareruya: Unmei no Sentaku Announced for September 28

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Viewers will be able to choose anime's ending

XFLAG announced on Thursday that a new anime in the Monster Strike franchise titled Hareruya: Unmei no Sentaku (Hareruya: Fated Choice) will stream online on September 28 at 7:00 p.m. JST on YouTube, Twitter Live, and Abema TV.

The anime will be the franchise's first "interactive anime": viewers will be able choose between two options to decide how the last 10 minutes of the anime will play out.

The show's cast includes:

Kanta Kamei (Dimension W, Bunny Drop) is directing the anime at Yokohama Animation Lab. Makoto Uezu (Assassination Classroom, KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!!) is writing the script.

The most recent entry in the Monster Strike franchise, the Monster Strike The Movie: Lucifer Zetsubō no Yoake (Lucifer Dawn of Despair) film, will open in Japan on November 6.

Sources: Monster Strike's YouTube channel, Hareruya: Unmei no Sentaku anime's website, PR Times

