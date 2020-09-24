New Monster Strike 'Interactive Anime' Hareruya: Unmei no Sentaku Announced for September 28

Viewers will be able to choose anime's ending

XFLAG announced on Thursday that a new anime in the Monster Strike franchise titled Hareruya: Unmei no Sentaku (Hareruya: Fated Choice) will stream online on September 28 at 7:00 p.m. JST on YouTube , Twitter Live, and Abema TV.

The anime will be the franchise's first "interactive anime": viewers will be able choose between two options to decide how the last 10 minutes of the anime will play out.

Kanta Kamei ( Dimension W , Bunny Drop ) is directing the anime at Yokohama Animation Lab . Makoto Uezu ( Assassination Classroom , KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! ) is writing the script.

The most recent entry in the Monster Strike franchise, the Monster Strike The Movie: Lucifer Zetsubō no Yoake (Lucifer Dawn of Despair) film, will open in Japan on November 6.