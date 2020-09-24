'Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World' Anime's Videos Highlight 2 Protagonists

The official website for the television anime of Kei Sazane and Ao Nekonabe 's Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World ( Kimi to Boku no Saigo no Senjō, Arui wa Sekai ga Hajimaru Seisen ) light novel series began streaming two new promotional videos on Thursday for the story's two protagonists. The first video below highlights Iska, while the second video highlights Alice.

The anime will premiere on AT-X on October 7 at 11:30 p.m., before debuting later that night on ABC TV and Tokyo MX1. The series will then premiere on TV Aichi on October 8, and on BS11 on October 9. Funimation will stream the anime.

Shin Oonuma ( BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. , ef: a tale of memories , Dusk maiden of Amnesia , WATAMOTE ) and Mirai Minato ( BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. , Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , Masamune-kun's Revenge , Miss caretaker of Sunohara-sou ) are both directing the anime at SILVER LINK . Kento Shimoyama ( Death March to The Parallel World Rhapsody , Good Luck Girl! , Servant × Service , The Ones Within ) is in charge of series scripts. Kaori Sato (episode animation director on BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. , Dusk maiden of Amnesia , Masamune-kun's Revenge , Shomin Sample ) is credited as both character designer and chief animation director.

Kaori Ishihara performs the opening theme song "Against." Sora Amamiya performs the ending theme song "Koori no Torikago" (Cage of Ice) as her character Aliceliese Lou Nebulis IX.

The anime's cast members include:

Yūsuke Kobayashi as Iska



Sora Amamiya as Aliceliese Lou Nebulis IX



Yen Press is publishing the light novels and their manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

A great war has raged for years between the scientifically advanced Empire and Nebulis, the realm of magical girls—until the youngest knight ever to receive the title of the Empire's strongest meets the princess of the rival nation. Though they are sworn enemies, the knight is taken by her beauty and dignity, and the princess is moved by his strength and way of life. Will the fighting between them ever be allowed to end?

Kadokawa began publishing the novels in print in Japan in May 2017. Okama launched the manga adaptation in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine in May 2018.