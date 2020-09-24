Shonen Jump Magazine to Publish Demon Slayer Spinoff Manga in October

2-chapter manga about Kyōjurō Rengoku runs on October 12, 17

Shueisha announced on Thursday that Ryōji Hirano will publish the previously announced short spinoff manga of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga in this year's 45th and 46th issues of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on October 12 and 17. The spinoff is titled Kimetsu no Yaiba : Rengoku Gaiden , and it will center on the Flame Hashira character Kyōjurō Rengoku. The manga will will have two chapters.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2019, and aired its 26th and final episode in September 2019. The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen ) anime film opens in Japan on October 16. Theatergoers in Japan who see the film will receive a "Rengoku Volume 0" manga volume, and the 44th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine will also carry the 19-page one-shot manga by Gotouge on October 5. The one-shot centers on Rengoku's first mission.

Gotouge's main manga ended on May 18. The book franchise also includes several novels. When the manga's 22nd compiled book volume ships on October 2, the manga will have 100 million copies in circulation (including digital copies).

Shueisha revealed last November that the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga was the company's second highest-selling manga in 2019, second only to Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga.

Source: Comic Natalie