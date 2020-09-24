Variety: Sega's Yakuza Game Franchise Gets Live-Action Film

Entertainment news source Variety reported on Thursday that Sega is developing a live-action film adaptation of its Yakuza ( Ryū ga Gotoku ) game franchise in collaboration with 1212 Entertainment and Wild Sheep Content.

Erik Barmack , Roberto Grande, and Joshua Long are producing the film, and 1212 Entertainment and Wild Sheep Content are searching for scriptwriters.

Sega launched the franchise with the original Yakuza ( Ryū ga Gotoku ) PlayStation 2 game that debuted in Japan in 2005, and in the West in 2006.

The Yakuza: Like a Dragon ( Ryū ga Gotoku 7: Hikari to Yami no Yukue ) game will launch outside Japan on November 13 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam and Windows 10. The game will launch on PlayStation 5 in the West at a later date. Sega released the game for PS4 in Japan as Ryū ga Gotoku 7: Hikari to Yami no Yukue (Yakuza 7: The Direction of Light and Dark) in January. The Western title Yakuza: Like a Dragon or "Like a Dragon" is the translation of the series' Japanese title Ryū ga Gotoku .

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life , the previous game in the series, launched on the PS4 in Japan in December 2016 and launched in North America in April 2018. Sega released the PS4 version of its Yakuza 5 game in Japan in June 2019.

Sega released its Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Kiwami games on February 26 and April 22, respectively, on Xbox One. The games are available with Xbox Game Pass. The company launched its Yakuza Kiwami 2 game on Xbox One on July 30.

Source: Variety (Dave McNary)