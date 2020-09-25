3D CG Anime 'OBSOLETE' Gets Manga

Yoshihiro Sono ( Tokyo Ghoul , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress art design, Hello World manga) is drawing a manga adaptation of YouTube and Bandai Namco Arts ' 3D CG anime OBSOLETE in Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype web comic site. The prologue chapter debuted on Friday, with a new chapter on October 23.

The first six episodes of the series premiered on YouTube in December 3, 2019 for paid users, and the first episode premiered for free on the same date. The episodes then streamed for free once a week afterward, and all six are available now for free with English subtitles. Each episode is 12-13 minutes in length. A second part, featuring episodes 7-12, will premiere in winter 2020.

Hiroki Yamada ( Kaze no Matasaburo ) and Seiichi Shirato (research for Jormungand , Joker Game , Princess Principal ) are directing the anime at the CG animation studio Buemon . Gen Urobuchi ( Fate/Zero , Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Psycho-Pass ) is credited for the original work and is also supervising the series' scripts. Skrillex and Nik Roos wrote and produced the anime's opening theme "obsolete," while TECHNOBOYS PULCRAFT GREEN-FUND performs the ending theme "ORB-SOLUTION."

The "real robot" anime is set on Earth in an alternate timeline with 2.55-meter-tall (about 8.4-foot-tall) neurally operated mecha known as Exoframes (Enhanced Xenobiological Organic FRAMEs). The Exoframe technology originated from aliens who made contact with humanity in 2014, and asked to trade one ton of limestone in exchange for one Exoframe. Cheaper than aircraft, tanks, or firearms, and usable by anyone, Exoframe usage easily spread throughout the world.

Source: Comic Newtype



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Arts Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. Bandai Namco Rights Marketing Inc., another wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.