Amazon Reveals Luna Cloud Gaming Service

Company also unveils Luna Controller, Luna+ subscription

Amazon announced its new cloud-based gaming service Luna on Thursday. The service launched early access by invitation on Thursday in the mainland United States for PC, Mac, Fire TV, and web apps for iPhone and iPad.

The company also began streaming an announcement trailer for the service. Amazon 's announcement page features box art for games from the Sonic The Hedgehog , Trails of Cold Steel , Resident Evil , and Bloodstained franchises, among others.

Access to Luna requires a high-speed internet connection and a supported controller or mouse and keyboard. The service supports Xbox One and DualShock 4 controllers, as well as the new Luna Controller. The Luna Controller offers USB and offline play on many devices and retails for US$49.99.

A Luna+ subscription costs US$5.99 per month during its current early access phase. The service grants access to games for streaming on two devices simultaneously in 1080p and 60fps (frames per second).

Amazon also announced another subscription channel in partnership with Ubisoft which is not yet available. The channel will offer 1080p and 60fps streaming with free DLC access for select Ubisoft titles. The service will integrate with Twitch and allow players to switch from the save state of a Twitch stream to playing directly on the Luna service.

Google launched its cloud-based gaming service Stadia on November 19. The service is priced at US$10 per month and offers platform-exclusive features such as its Stream Connect. The service can stream 4K video at 60fps and offers titles such as Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 and Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle . Google demonstrated a similar feature to Luna's Twitch integration with Stadia and YouTube 's streaming service at its Connect event last July.