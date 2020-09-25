Crunchyroll Adds Eiken Anime to Catalog

Crunchyroll added the Eiken original video anime ( OVA ) on Thursday. Crunchyroll has both episodes available with both English subtitles and an English dub .

Media Blasters most recently licensed the anime, and released it on Blu-ray Disc and DVD with an English dub on July 14.

Media Blasters descries Eiken :

Densuke just enrolled at the exclusive Zashono academy. Eager to participate in extracurricular activities, he never expected to join the mysterious Eiken Club. Oddly enough, all the other members seem to be busty hot co-eds and most of the clubs activities involve them wearing bikinis! Despite the visual distractions, Densuke isn't interested in anyone but the shy and beautiful Chiharu.​ Long out of print on DVD, EIKEN is back and looking better than ever on blu-ray!

Media Blasters previously released the two-episode OVA on DVD in 2004.

Source: Crunchyroll